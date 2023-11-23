Orion Office REIT Inc (ONL) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Orion Office REIT Inc (NYSE: ONL) has surged by 1.01 when compared to previous closing price of 4.94, but the company has seen a -4.95% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-10 that Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL ) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript November 10, 2023 10:00 AM ET Company Participants Paul Hughes – General Counsel Paul McDowell – Chief Executive Officer Gavin Brandon – Chief Financial Officer Christopher Day – Chief Operating Officer Conference Call Participants Mitch Germain – JMP Securities Operator Greetings. Welcome to Orion Office REIT’s Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Call.

Is It Worth Investing in Orion Office REIT Inc (NYSE: ONL) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ONL is 0.95. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Orion Office REIT Inc (ONL) is $8.00, which is $3.01 above the current market price. The public float for ONL is 53.76M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.94% of that float. On November 23, 2023, ONL’s average trading volume was 965.22K shares.

ONL’s Market Performance

ONL stock saw an increase of -4.95% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 2.89% and a quarterly increase of -12.61%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.87%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.00% for Orion Office REIT Inc (ONL). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.59% for ONL’s stock, with a -19.54% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ONL Trading at -0.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ONL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.87%, as shares surge +7.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.61% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ONL fell by -4.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -46.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.98. In addition, Orion Office REIT Inc saw -41.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ONL starting from Day Christopher Haviland, who purchase 2,000 shares at the price of $5.57 back on May 12. After this action, Day Christopher Haviland now owns 40,987 shares of Orion Office REIT Inc, valued at $11,138 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ONL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.32 for the present operating margin

+7.32 for the gross margin

The net margin for Orion Office REIT Inc stands at -46.85. The total capital return value is set at -0.04, while invested capital returns managed to touch -6.36. Equity return is now at value -6.30, with -3.85 for asset returns.

Based on Orion Office REIT Inc (ONL), the company’s capital structure generated 55.42 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.66. Total debt to assets is 34.37, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 37.46. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 24.10.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.94, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.54. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.52 and the total asset turnover is 0.12.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Orion Office REIT Inc (ONL) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.