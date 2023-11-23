Organogenesis Holdings Inc (ORGO) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Organogenesis Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ORGO) is above average at 26.48x.

The public float for ORGO is 78.50M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.08% of that float. The average trading volume of ORGO on November 23, 2023 was 872.52K shares.

ORGO) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Organogenesis Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ORGO) has increased by 1.17 when compared to last closing price of 2.56. Despite this, the company has experienced a 2.37% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-09 that Organogenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 9, 2023 5:00 PM ET Company Participants Gary Gillheeney – President, CEO & Chair David Francisco – CFO Conference Call Participants Ryan Zimmerman – BTIG Operator Welcome, ladies and gentlemen, to the Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2023 Earnings Conference Call for Organogenesis Holdings Inc. [Operator Instructions]. Please note that this conference call is being recorded and that the recording will be available on the company’s website for replay shortly.

ORGO’s Market Performance

Organogenesis Holdings Inc (ORGO) has experienced a 2.37% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 12.12% rise in the past month, and a 0.39% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.06%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.65% for ORGO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 11.59% for ORGO stock, with a simple moving average of -7.98% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ORGO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ORGO stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for ORGO by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for ORGO in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $5 based on the research report published on June 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ORGO Trading at 4.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ORGO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.06%, as shares surge +17.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.38% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ORGO rose by +2.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.34. In addition, Organogenesis Holdings Inc saw -3.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ORGO starting from ERANI ALBERT, who sale 25,000 shares at the price of $2.07 back on Apr 12. After this action, ERANI ALBERT now owns 59,223,027 shares of Organogenesis Holdings Inc, valued at $51,772 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ORGO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.38 for the present operating margin

+74.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for Organogenesis Holdings Inc stands at +3.44. The total capital return value is set at 7.53, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.24. Equity return is now at value 4.88, with 2.83 for asset returns.

Based on Organogenesis Holdings Inc (ORGO), the company’s capital structure generated 46.60 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 31.79. Total debt to assets is 27.55, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 40.48. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 27.61.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.80, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.33. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.25 and the total asset turnover is 1.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.97.

Conclusion

In summary, Organogenesis Holdings Inc (ORGO) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.