OMNIQ Corp’s (OMQS) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, OMQS stock has gone up by 20.92%, with a monthly decline of -8.70% and a quarterly plunge of -73.42%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.16%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 13.35% for OMNIQ Corp The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.01% for OMQS’s stock, with a -82.34% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in OMNIQ Corp (NASDAQ: OMQS) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.93. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for OMNIQ Corp (OMQS) by analysts is $7.00, which is $6.37 above the current market price. The public float for OMQS is 8.57M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.66% of that float. On November 23, 2023, the average trading volume of OMQS was 79.17K shares.

OMQS) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of OMNIQ Corp (NASDAQ: OMQS) has jumped by 18.85 compared to previous close of 0.53. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 20.92% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-10-17 that SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — OMNIQ Corp. (NASDAQ: OMQS) (“OMNIQ” or “the Company”), a provider of Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based solutions, today announced it will be participating in the 2023 Think Equity Investor Conference in New York, NY.

OMQS Trading at -36.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OMQS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.16%, as shares sank -1.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -67.69% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OMQS rose by +20.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -90.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5827. In addition, OMNIQ Corp saw -85.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OMQS starting from Nissenson Neev, who sale 3,288 shares at the price of $5.93 back on May 22. After this action, Nissenson Neev now owns 58,440 shares of OMNIQ Corp, valued at $19,484 using the latest closing price.

Nissenson Neev, the Chief Financial Officer of OMNIQ Corp, sale 6,000 shares at $5.78 during a trade that took place back on May 18, which means that Nissenson Neev is holding 61,728 shares at $34,700 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OMQS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-9.31 for the present operating margin

+19.49 for the gross margin

The net margin for OMNIQ Corp stands at -13.34.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.23, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.34. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.02 and the total asset turnover is 1.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.49.

Conclusion

To sum up, OMNIQ Corp (OMQS) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.