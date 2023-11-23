Omnicell, Inc. (OMCL) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ: OMCL)’s stock price has gone rise by 3.54 in comparison to its previous close of 32.47, however, the company has experienced a 0.60% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-16 that Omnicell (OMCL) accelerates its shift to cloud-based solutions and tech-enabled services through the launch of Inventory Optimization Service and Central Pharmacy Dispensing Services.

Is It Worth Investing in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ: OMCL) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for OMCL is 0.88. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for OMCL is $39.33, which is $5.71 above the current price. The public float for OMCL is 44.55M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.65% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of OMCL on November 23, 2023 was 755.17K shares.

OMCL’s Market Performance

OMCL stock saw a decrease of 0.60% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -9.67% and a quarterly a decrease of -39.93%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.74%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.70% for Omnicell, Inc. (OMCL). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.82% for OMCL’s stock, with a -41.35% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OMCL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OMCL stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for OMCL by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for OMCL in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $28 based on the research report published on November 03, 2023 of the current year 2023.

OMCL Trading at -17.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OMCL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.74%, as shares sank -5.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -37.67% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OMCL rose by +0.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -42.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.59. In addition, Omnicell, Inc. saw -33.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OMCL starting from MELLON CHRISTINE MARIE, who sale 7,951 shares at the price of $73.14 back on Jun 09. After this action, MELLON CHRISTINE MARIE now owns 14,876 shares of Omnicell, Inc., valued at $581,568 using the latest closing price.

LIPPS RANDALL A, the CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT AND CEO of Omnicell, Inc., purchase 4,000 shares at $73.76 during a trade that took place back on Jun 08, which means that LIPPS RANDALL A is holding 318,768 shares at $295,040 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OMCL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.58 for the present operating margin

+46.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for Omnicell, Inc. stands at +0.44. The total capital return value is set at 1.19, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.39. Equity return is now at value -2.96, with -1.56 for asset returns.

Based on Omnicell, Inc. (OMCL), the company’s capital structure generated 54.57 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.31. Total debt to assets is 27.90, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 53.62. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.69.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.47, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.24. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.61 and the total asset turnover is 0.60. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.06.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Omnicell, Inc. (OMCL) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.