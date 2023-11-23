Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (ODFL) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ: ODFL) has decreased by -0.28 when compared to last closing price of 404.88. Despite this, the company has experienced a 0.25% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-21 that Improvement in freight demand, a decline in fuel prices and consistent shareholder-friendly initiatives bode well for the stocks in the trucking industry.

Is It Worth Investing in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ: ODFL) Right Now?

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ: ODFL) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 35.94x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.06. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (ODFL) is $411.89, which is $8.14 above the current market price. The public float for ODFL is 93.81M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.37% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ODFL on November 23, 2023 was 641.79K shares.

ODFL’s Market Performance

The stock of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (ODFL) has seen a 0.25% increase in the past week, with a 4.63% rise in the past month, and a -1.21% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.79%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.08% for ODFL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.54% for ODFL’s stock, with a 10.12% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ODFL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ODFL stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for ODFL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ODFL in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $416 based on the research report published on October 27, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ODFL Trading at 0.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ODFL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.79%, as shares surge +8.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.88% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ODFL rose by +0.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $391.59. In addition, Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. saw 42.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ODFL starting from CONGDON DAVID S, who sale 24,100 shares at the price of $390.59 back on Nov 10. After this action, CONGDON DAVID S now owns 766,754 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc., valued at $9,413,208 using the latest closing price.

CONGDON DAVID S, the Executive Chairman of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc., sale 2,400 shares at $390.14 during a trade that took place back on Nov 09, which means that CONGDON DAVID S is holding 798,604 shares at $936,336 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ODFL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+29.65 for the present operating margin

+35.11 for the gross margin

The net margin for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. stands at +22.00. The total capital return value is set at 48.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch 35.85. Equity return is now at value 32.56, with 24.54 for asset returns.

Based on Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (ODFL), the company’s capital structure generated 5.42 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.14. Total debt to assets is 4.09, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.40. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.53, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.40 and the total asset turnover is 1.30. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.76.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (ODFL) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.