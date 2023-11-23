Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. (OMEX) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. (NASDAQ: OMEX)’s stock price has dropped by -4.60 in relation to previous closing price of 3.48. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -8.79% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2022-06-09 that Odyssey Marine is involved in a long-lasting litigation saga with Mexico. Though the case for OMEX looks compelling, the market clearly disagrees with this.

Is It Worth Investing in Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. (NASDAQ: OMEX) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. (NASDAQ: OMEX) is 144.35x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for OMEX is 0.61. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. (OMEX) is $7.50, which is $4.18 above the current market price. The public float for OMEX is 19.07M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.70% of that float. On November 23, 2023, OMEX’s average trading volume was 74.95K shares.

OMEX’s Market Performance

OMEX stock saw a decrease of -8.79% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -9.04% and a quarterly a decrease of -17.00%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.80%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.27% for Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. (OMEX). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.64% for OMEX’s stock, with a -4.90% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

OMEX Trading at -10.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OMEX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.80%, as shares sank -9.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.31% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OMEX fell by -8.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.62. In addition, Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. saw -14.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OMEX starting from Abbott John, who sale 16,922 shares at the price of $3.03 back on Apr 06. After this action, Abbott John now owns 0 shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc., valued at $51,274 using the latest closing price.

Abbott John, the Director of Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc., sale 42,216 shares at $3.05 during a trade that took place back on Apr 05, which means that Abbott John is holding 16,922 shares at $128,759 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OMEX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1276.99 for the present operating margin

-641.11 for the gross margin

The net margin for Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. stands at -1733.78.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 104.10, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.69. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.44 and the total asset turnover is 0.12. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.06.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. (OMEX) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.