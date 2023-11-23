ODDITY Tech Ltd. (ODD) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of ODDITY Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ: ODD) has decreased by -5.73 when compared to last closing price of 36.10.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -3.35% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-12 that ODDITY Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 8, 2023 8:30 AM ET Company Participants Maria Lycouris – Investor Relations Oran Holtzman – Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer Lindsay Drucker Mann – Global Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Dara Mohsenian – Morgan Stanley Scott Schoenhaus – KeyBanc Youssef Squali – Truist Andrew Boone – JMP Securities Lorraine Hutchinson – Bank of America Lauren Lieberman – Barclays Jason English – Goldman Sachs Operator Good day, and welcome to the ODDITY Tech Earnings Call.

Is It Worth Investing in ODDITY Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ: ODD) Right Now?

ODDITY Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ: ODD) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 52.90x compared to its average ratio. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for ODDITY Tech Ltd. (ODD) is $46.43, which is $12.4 above the current market price. The public float for ODD is 23.09M, and currently, short sellers hold a 19.55% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ODD on November 23, 2023 was 622.56K shares.

ODD’s Market Performance

ODD stock saw an increase of -3.35% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 21.41% and a quarterly increase of -17.16%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.22%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.54% for ODDITY Tech Ltd. (ODD). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 13.99% for ODD’s stock, with a simple moving average of -7.87% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ODD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ODD stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for ODD by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ODD in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $37 based on the research report published on October 04, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ODD Trading at 14.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ODD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.22%, as shares surge +25.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.08% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ODD fell by -3.35%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.20. In addition, ODDITY Tech Ltd. saw -28.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ODD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.52 for the present operating margin

+67.19 for the gross margin

The net margin for ODDITY Tech Ltd. stands at +6.70. The total capital return value is set at 13.47, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.19.

Based on ODDITY Tech Ltd. (ODD), the company’s capital structure generated 14.31 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 12.52. Total debt to assets is 7.34, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 8.18. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.37.

The receivables turnover for the company is 26.50 and the total asset turnover is 0.95. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.61.

Conclusion

To put it simply, ODDITY Tech Ltd. (ODD) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.