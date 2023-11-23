Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NUS) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock price of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: NUS) has dropped by -1.28 compared to previous close of 17.18. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -6.86% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-07 that In financial markets, astute investors are always looking for under-the-radar stocks with the potential for explosive growth. In this era of sustainability, technological innovation, and diversified markets, three companies have emerged as compelling investment opportunities.

Is It Worth Investing in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: NUS) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: NUS) is above average at 14.48x. The 36-month beta value for NUS is also noteworthy at 1.13. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for NUS is $21.00, which is $4.04 above than the current price. The public float for NUS is 48.62M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.73% of that float. The average trading volume of NUS on November 23, 2023 was 584.91K shares.

NUS’s Market Performance

The stock of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NUS) has seen a -6.86% decrease in the past week, with a -12.44% drop in the past month, and a -27.27% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.25%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.00% for NUS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.57% for NUS’s stock, with a -44.90% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NUS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NUS stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for NUS by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for NUS in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $39 based on the research report published on January 31, 2023 of the current year 2023.

NUS Trading at -13.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NUS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.25%, as shares sank -12.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.74% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NUS fell by -6.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -61.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.65. In addition, Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. saw -59.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NUS starting from LIPMAN ANDREW D, who sale 15,400 shares at the price of $17.68 back on Nov 03. After this action, LIPMAN ANDREW D now owns 37,225 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc., valued at $272,272 using the latest closing price.

LIPMAN ANDREW D, the Director of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc., sale 2,000 shares at $19.23 during a trade that took place back on Oct 25, which means that LIPMAN ANDREW D is holding 52,625 shares at $38,460 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NUS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.16 for the present operating margin

+68.39 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. stands at +4.71. The total capital return value is set at 11.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.94. Equity return is now at value 7.03, with 3.29 for asset returns.

Based on Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NUS), the company’s capital structure generated 58.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.71. Total debt to assets is 28.58, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 51.95. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 32.88.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.54, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 50.21 and the total asset turnover is 1.19. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.08.

Conclusion

In summary, Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NUS) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.