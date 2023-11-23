NICE Ltd ADR (NICE) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

In the past week, NICE stock has gone up by 8.58%, with a monthly gain of 22.53% and a quarterly plunge of -1.97%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.43%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.20% for NICE Ltd ADR The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 14.42% for NICE’s stock, with a simple moving average of -1.84% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in NICE Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: NICE) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for NICE Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: NICE) is above average at 39.42x. The 36-month beta value for NICE is also noteworthy at 0.96. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for NICE is $251.18, which is $56.73 above than the current price. The public float for NICE is 63.33M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.28% of that float. The average trading volume of NICE on November 23, 2023 was 542.39K shares.

The stock price of NICE Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: NICE) has jumped by 0.07 compared to previous close of 194.32. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 8.58% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-21 that Nice’s (NICE) CXone is gaining traction with German online retailer limango selecting it for cloud transition.

Analysts’ Opinion of NICE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NICE stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for NICE by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for NICE in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $220 based on the research report published on October 16, 2023 of the current year 2023.

NICE Trading at 15.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NICE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.43%, as shares surge +24.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.62% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NICE rose by +8.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $171.84. In addition, NICE Ltd ADR saw 1.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NICE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.37 for the present operating margin

+68.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for NICE Ltd ADR stands at +12.19. The total capital return value is set at 8.92, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.75. Equity return is now at value 10.69, with 6.89 for asset returns.

Based on NICE Ltd ADR (NICE), the company’s capital structure generated 25.56 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 20.35. Total debt to assets is 16.02, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 18.23. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 14.52.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.09, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.76 and the total asset turnover is 0.46. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.12.

Conclusion

In summary, NICE Ltd ADR (NICE) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.