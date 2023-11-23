Newpark Resources, Inc. (NR) Stock Experiences 9.09% Monthly Change

In the past week, NR stock has gone up by 1.27%, with a monthly gain of 9.09% and a quarterly surge of 20.81%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.41%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.36% for Newpark Resources, Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.06% for NR’s stock, with a 38.82% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE: NR) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE: NR) is above average at 27.19x. The 36-month beta value for NR is also noteworthy at 2.76. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for NR is $12.00, which is $4.8 above than the current price. The public float for NR is 75.12M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.52% of that float. The average trading volume of NR on November 23, 2023 was 943.39K shares.

NR) stock’s latest price update

Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE: NR)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.56 in comparison to its previous close of 7.16, however, the company has experienced a 1.27% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. PRNewsWire reported 2023-10-18 that THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE: NR) (“Newpark” or the “Company”) today announced that it will issue third quarter 2023 results after the U.S. markets close on Tuesday, October 31, 2023. A conference call will be held the following day on Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 9:30 a.m.

Analysts’ Opinion of NR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NR stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for NR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NR in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $11 based on the research report published on October 25, 2023 of the current year 2023.

NR Trading at 5.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.41%, as shares surge +3.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.03% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NR rose by +1.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +61.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.07. In addition, Newpark Resources, Inc. saw 73.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NR starting from Meer Claudia Michel, who purchase 1,300 shares at the price of $5.57 back on Aug 21. After this action, Meer Claudia Michel now owns 82,930 shares of Newpark Resources, Inc., valued at $7,241 using the latest closing price.

Meer Claudia Michel, the Director of Newpark Resources, Inc., purchase 8,000 shares at $5.27 during a trade that took place back on Aug 16, which means that Meer Claudia Michel is holding 81,630 shares at $42,180 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.93 for the present operating margin

+14.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for Newpark Resources, Inc. stands at -2.55. The total capital return value is set at 4.09, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.74. Equity return is now at value 5.74, with 3.36 for asset returns.

Based on Newpark Resources, Inc. (NR), the company’s capital structure generated 32.98 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 24.80. Total debt to assets is 19.52, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 26.36. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 19.82.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.90, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.74 and the total asset turnover is 1.11. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.61.

Conclusion

In summary, Newpark Resources, Inc. (NR) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.