New Jersey Resources Corporation (NJR) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE: NJR) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 2.35 compared to its previous closing price of 41.71. However, the company has seen a gain of 0.33% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-21 that CDW Corporation (CDW), Motorola Solutions, Inc. (MSI), New Jersey Resources Corporation (NJR) and Teck Resources Limited (TECK) recently hiked dividends.

Is It Worth Investing in New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE: NJR) Right Now?

New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE: NJR) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for NJR is 0.65.

The public float for NJR is 97.07M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.26% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NJR on November 23, 2023 was 533.54K shares.

NJR’s Market Performance

The stock of New Jersey Resources Corporation (NJR) has seen a 0.33% increase in the past week, with a 2.37% rise in the past month, and a 1.28% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.91%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.82% for NJR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.05% for NJR’s stock, with a simple moving average of -9.01% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NJR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NJR stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for NJR by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for NJR in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $46 based on the research report published on September 21, 2023 of the current year 2023.

NJR Trading at 1.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NJR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.91%, as shares surge +2.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.56% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NJR rose by +0.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $41.89. In addition, New Jersey Resources Corporation saw -13.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NJR starting from Westhoven Stephen D, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $50.04 back on May 12. After this action, Westhoven Stephen D now owns 180,372 shares of New Jersey Resources Corporation, valued at $250,223 using the latest closing price.

Migliaccio Patrick J., the Senior VP and COO, NJNG of New Jersey Resources Corporation, sale 2,040 shares at $51.00 during a trade that took place back on Mar 07, which means that Migliaccio Patrick J. is holding 38,129 shares at $104,040 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NJR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.62 for the present operating margin

+13.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for New Jersey Resources Corporation stands at +9.43. The total capital return value is set at 8.51, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.57. Equity return is now at value 13.90, with 4.14 for asset returns.

Based on New Jersey Resources Corporation (NJR), the company’s capital structure generated 172.10 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 63.25. Total debt to assets is 49.95, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 144.39. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 53.06.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.80, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.46. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.13 and the total asset turnover is 0.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.68.

Conclusion

In conclusion, New Jersey Resources Corporation (NJR) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.