Nevro Corp (NVRO) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

The average price predicted for Nevro Corp (NVRO) by analysts is $19.79, which is $3.48 above the current market price. The public float for NVRO is 34.90M, and at present, short sellers hold a 10.92% of that float. On November 23, 2023, the average trading volume of NVRO was 506.21K shares.

NVRO) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Nevro Corp (NYSE: NVRO) has surged by 1.56 when compared to previous closing price of 16.06, but the company has seen a -4.51% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-01 that Nevro Corp. shares have significantly underperformed, selling 57% lower than in 2021. The company’s top-line momentum continues, but it faces economic challenges and lacks value creation for shareholders. As a positive, NVRO’s Q2 FY’23 showed significant growth in painful diabetic neuropathy revenues.

NVRO’s Market Performance

NVRO’s stock has fallen by -4.51% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 3.56% and a quarterly drop of -14.61%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.78% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.34% for Nevro Corp The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.74% for NVRO stock, with a simple moving average of -34.91% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NVRO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NVRO stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for NVRO by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for NVRO in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $26 based on the research report published on July 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

NVRO Trading at -5.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NVRO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.78%, as shares surge +5.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.67% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NVRO fell by -4.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -57.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.77. In addition, Nevro Corp saw -58.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NVRO starting from McCormick Shawn, who purchase 7,500 shares at the price of $22.88 back on Jun 07. After this action, McCormick Shawn now owns 26,866 shares of Nevro Corp, valued at $171,633 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NVRO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-24.32 for the present operating margin

+65.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nevro Corp stands at +0.74. The total capital return value is set at -19.74, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.61. Equity return is now at value -33.55, with -17.55 for asset returns.

Based on Nevro Corp (NVRO), the company’s capital structure generated 62.48 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 38.45. Total debt to assets is 33.59, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 60.88. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 37.47.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.97, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.44 and the total asset turnover is 0.69. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.11.

Conclusion

To sum up, Nevro Corp (NVRO) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.