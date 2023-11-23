NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd (NRSN) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

The stock of NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd (NRSN) has seen a 20.82% increase in the past week, with a 35.00% gain in the past month, and a -31.01% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.65%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 14.11% for NRSN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 23.78% for NRSN stock, with a simple moving average of -52.36% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ: NRSN) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is -0.42.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd (NRSN) is $5.25, which is $4.63 above the current market price. The public float for NRSN is 9.09M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.36% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of NRSN on November 23, 2023 was 232.56K shares.

NRSN) stock’s latest price update

The stock of NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ: NRSN) has increased by 19.47 when compared to last closing price of 0.52. Despite this, the company has experienced a 20.82% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PRNewsWire reported 2023-11-09 that – Last patient completed the double-blind segment of PARADIGM, a Phase 2b ALS Trial – Clinical efficacy top-line results from PARADIGM expected in December 2023 CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd.

NRSN Trading at 3.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NRSN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -78.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.65%, as shares surge +28.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.77% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NRSN rose by +20.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -59.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5086. In addition, NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd saw -49.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NRSN

The total capital return value is set at -162.65, while invested capital returns managed to touch -148.67. Equity return is now at value -368.06, with -157.94 for asset returns.

Based on NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd (NRSN), the company’s capital structure generated 3.76 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.62. Total debt to assets is 2.74, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.62. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.52.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.28.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd (NRSN) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.