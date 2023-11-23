NCR Atleos Corp (NATL) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for NCR Atleos Corp (NATL) is $25.00, which is $2.17 above the current market price. The public float for NATL is 70.35M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.20% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NATL on November 23, 2023 was 1.46M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

NATL) stock’s latest price update

NCR Atleos Corp (NYSE: NATL)’s stock price has increased by 0.44 compared to its previous closing price of 22.73. However, the company has seen a -7.94% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PYMNTS reported 2023-10-23 that PayNearMe, a payments company specializing in iGaming and sports betting, has partnered with self-service banking experience provider NCR Atleos to boost cardless cash access for iGaming firms.

NATL’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week is 5.57% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.07% for NCR Atleos Corp The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.31% for NATL stock, with a simple moving average of 0.53% for the last 200 days.

NATL Trading at 0.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NATL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.57%, as shares surge +3.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NATL fell by -7.94%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.17. In addition, NCR Atleos Corp saw -0.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

To put it simply, NCR Atleos Corp (NATL) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.