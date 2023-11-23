Navigating the Volatility of Staffing 360 Solutions Inc’s (STAF) Stock

In the past week, STAF stock has gone down by -2.35%, with a monthly decline of -14.09% and a quarterly plunge of -42.23%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.21%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.52% for Staffing 360 Solutions Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.78% for STAF’s stock, with a -49.63% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Staffing 360 Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: STAF) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.66. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Staffing 360 Solutions Inc (STAF) is $4.00, which is $3.48 above the current market price. The public float for STAF is 5.69M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.57% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of STAF on November 23, 2023 was 12.89K shares.

STAF) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Staffing 360 Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: STAF) has increased by 10.62 when compared to last closing price of 0.47.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -2.35% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Benzinga reported 2023-06-22 that The most oversold stocks in the industrials sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies.

STAF Trading at -15.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought STAF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.21%, as shares sank -18.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.02% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, STAF fell by -2.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -78.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5236. In addition, Staffing 360 Solutions Inc saw -81.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for STAF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.41 for the present operating margin

+16.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for Staffing 360 Solutions Inc stands at -6.94. The total capital return value is set at -6.44, while invested capital returns managed to touch -54.63. Equity return is now at value -105.40, with -19.72 for asset returns.

Based on Staffing 360 Solutions Inc (STAF), the company’s capital structure generated 543.51 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 84.46. Total debt to assets is 55.60, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 307.60. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 47.80.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.18, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.92. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.05 and the total asset turnover is 3.15. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.58.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Staffing 360 Solutions Inc (STAF) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.