Navigating the Volatility of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc.’s (GSBD) Stock

In the past week, GSBD stock has gone down by -0.54%, with a monthly gain of 9.43% and a quarterly surge of 4.72%. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.97%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.68% for Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.59% for GSBD’s stock, with a 4.75% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE: GSBD) Right Now?

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE: GSBD) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.22. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (GSBD) is $14.50, which is -$0.36 below the current market price. The public float for GSBD is 109.44M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.14% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GSBD on November 23, 2023 was 508.23K shares.

GSBD) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE: GSBD) has increased by 0.47 when compared to last closing price of 14.79.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -0.54% in its stock price over the last five trading days. CNBC reported 2023-11-21 that Chinese stocks may have their first yearly gain in four years in 2024, helped by more accommodative policy that should cushion the drag from the property deleveraging.

Analysts’ Opinion of GSBD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GSBD stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for GSBD by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for GSBD in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $16.50 based on the research report published on September 19, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

GSBD Trading at 3.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GSBD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.97%, as shares surge +9.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.92% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GSBD fell by -0.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.41. In addition, Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. saw 8.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GSBD starting from Miller David, who purchase 20,000 shares at the price of $13.16 back on May 08. After this action, Miller David now owns 20,000 shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc., valued at $263,120 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GSBD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+40.66 for the present operating margin

+89.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. stands at +16.24. The total capital return value is set at 3.94, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.57. Equity return is now at value 9.50, with 4.10 for asset returns.

Based on Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (GSBD), the company’s capital structure generated 133.96 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 57.26. Total debt to assets is 56.04, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 133.96. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 57.26.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.22, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.60. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.29 and the total asset turnover is 0.09.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (GSBD) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.