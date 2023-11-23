Navigating the Volatility of Atkore Inc’s (ATKR) Stock

The stock of Atkore Inc (ATKR) has gone down by -3.95% for the week, with a 5.30% rise in the past month and a -8.09% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.40%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.21% for ATKR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.89% for ATKR stock, with a simple moving average of -6.47% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Atkore Inc (NYSE: ATKR) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Atkore Inc (NYSE: ATKR) is above average at 7.58x, while the 36-month beta value is 2.07.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Atkore Inc (ATKR) is $181.20, which is $50.36 above the current market price. The public float for ATKR is 36.77M, and currently, short sellers hold a 12.42% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ATKR on November 23, 2023 was 365.62K shares.

ATKR) stock’s latest price update

Atkore Inc (NYSE: ATKR)’s stock price has plunge by 1.36relation to previous closing price of 129.08. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -3.95% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-19 that Atkore reported FY 23 earnings, initially causing a stock sell-off. CEO Bill Waltz believes this will be the best decade for the company and the electrical industry. Atkore benefits from secular tailwinds such as grid hardening, electrification and reshoring.

Analysts’ Opinion of ATKR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ATKR stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for ATKR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ATKR in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $146 based on the research report published on December 13, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

ATKR Trading at -4.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATKR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.40%, as shares surge +5.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.31% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATKR fell by -3.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $130.02. In addition, Atkore Inc saw 15.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ATKR starting from Lamps Mark F., who sale 5,008 shares at the price of $130.66 back on Nov 22. After this action, Lamps Mark F. now owns 29,086 shares of Atkore Inc, valued at $654,351 using the latest closing price.

Lamps Mark F., the Pres. Safety & Infrastructure of Atkore Inc, sale 138 shares at $131.51 during a trade that took place back on Nov 20, which means that Lamps Mark F. is holding 25,895 shares at $18,148 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ATKR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+25.42 for the present operating margin

+36.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for Atkore Inc stands at +19.30. The total capital return value is set at 40.34, while invested capital returns managed to touch 30.84. Equity return is now at value 49.97, with 24.54 for asset returns.

Based on Atkore Inc (ATKR), the company’s capital structure generated 60.24 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.59. Total debt to assets is 30.13, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 59.14. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 36.90.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.51, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.46 and the total asset turnover is 1.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.72.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Atkore Inc (ATKR) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.