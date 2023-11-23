Navient Corp (NAVI) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of Navient Corp (NASDAQ: NAVI) has surged by 1.27 when compared to previous closing price of 16.55, but the company has seen a -3.07% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-15 that Is Navient (NAVI) a great pick from the value investor’s perspective right now? Read on to know more.

Is It Worth Investing in Navient Corp (NASDAQ: NAVI) Right Now?

Navient Corp (NASDAQ: NAVI) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for NAVI is 1.54. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 9 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for NAVI is $17.33, which is $0.57 above the current price. The public float for NAVI is 111.99M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.92% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NAVI on November 23, 2023 was 927.84K shares.

NAVI’s Market Performance

The stock of Navient Corp (NAVI) has seen a -3.07% decrease in the past week, with a -2.05% drop in the past month, and a -4.83% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.49%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.10% for NAVI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.27% for NAVI stock, with a simple moving average of -2.34% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NAVI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NAVI stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for NAVI by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for NAVI in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $17 based on the research report published on November 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

NAVI Trading at -1.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NAVI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.49%, as shares surge +3.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.29% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NAVI fell by -3.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.58. In addition, Navient Corp saw 1.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NAVI starting from HELEEN MARK L, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $16.99 back on Nov 07. After this action, HELEEN MARK L now owns 395,330 shares of Navient Corp, valued at $169,863 using the latest closing price.

HELEEN MARK L, the EVP, CLO & Secretary of Navient Corp, sale 20,000 shares at $19.01 during a trade that took place back on Jul 31, which means that HELEEN MARK L is holding 404,056 shares at $380,138 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NAVI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+79.26 for the present operating margin

+85.50 for the gross margin

The net margin for Navient Corp stands at +16.92. The total capital return value is set at 4.04, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.99. Equity return is now at value 12.30, with 0.53 for asset returns.

Based on Navient Corp (NAVI), the company’s capital structure generated 2,247.09 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 95.74. Total debt to assets is 94.49, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,875.28. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 79.90.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 13.33, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.84 and the total asset turnover is 0.05.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Navient Corp (NAVI) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.