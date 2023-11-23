Nano X Imaging Ltd (NNOX) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Nano X Imaging Ltd (NNOX) is $23.67, which is $17.36 above the current market price. The public float for NNOX is 51.09M, and currently, short sellers hold a 15.63% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of NNOX on November 23, 2023 was 896.86K shares.

NNOX) stock’s latest price update

Nano X Imaging Ltd (NASDAQ: NNOX)’s stock price has gone rise by 2.44 in comparison to its previous close of 6.16, however, the company has experienced a -4.83% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Reuters reported 2023-09-29 that Nano-X Imaging and its founder Ran Poliakine agreed to pay nearly $1.1 million to settle U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission charges accusing the Israeli medical imaging company of negligently misleading investors about the cost to make its flagship product.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

NNOX’s Market Performance

Nano X Imaging Ltd (NNOX) has seen a -4.83% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 15.36% gain in the past month and a -18.05% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.76%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.69% for NNOX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.10% for NNOX’s stock, with a -36.82% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NNOX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NNOX stocks, with Alliance Global Partners repeating the rating for NNOX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NNOX in the upcoming period, according to Alliance Global Partners is $14.50 based on the research report published on September 08, 2023 of the current year 2023.

NNOX Trading at 1.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NNOX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -72.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.76%, as shares surge +23.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.96% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NNOX fell by -4.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.79. In addition, Nano X Imaging Ltd saw -14.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NNOX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-831.04 for the present operating margin

-84.32 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nano X Imaging Ltd stands at -1320.16. The total capital return value is set at -27.47, while invested capital returns managed to touch -43.77. Equity return is now at value -40.84, with -34.31 for asset returns.

Based on Nano X Imaging Ltd (NNOX), the company’s capital structure generated 2.13 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.09. Total debt to assets is 1.82, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.79. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.75.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 29.16, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.46 and the total asset turnover is 0.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.29.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Nano X Imaging Ltd (NNOX) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.