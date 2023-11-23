Nabors Industries Ltd (NBR) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for NBR is 2.67. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Nabors Industries Ltd (NBR) is $132.20, which is $39.64 above the current market price. The public float for NBR is 8.93M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.67% of that float. On November 23, 2023, NBR’s average trading volume was 237.11K shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

NBR) stock’s latest price update

Nabors Industries Ltd (NYSE: NBR)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.59 in comparison to its previous close of 93.11, however, the company has experienced a -1.99% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-16 that Gamma-squeeze stocks represent the equivalent of the panic associated with contracting to sell a car to a buyer at a specific date in the near future but not having ownership of the vehicle just yet. Behind the scenes, you’re still working out the details of getting the car to sell.

NBR’s Market Performance

Nabors Industries Ltd (NBR) has experienced a -1.99% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -19.27% drop in the past month, and a -14.35% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.13%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.89% for NBR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.69% for NBR’s stock, with a -19.13% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NBR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NBR stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for NBR by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for NBR in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $175 based on the research report published on October 17, 2023 of the current year 2023.

NBR Trading at -16.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NBR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.13%, as shares sank -18.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -29.22% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NBR fell by -1.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -47.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $95.06. In addition, Nabors Industries Ltd saw -40.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NBR starting from Kotts John P, who sale 4,975 shares at the price of $125.13 back on Sep 05. After this action, Kotts John P now owns 4,787 shares of Nabors Industries Ltd, valued at $622,527 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NBR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.67 for the present operating margin

+12.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nabors Industries Ltd stands at -13.59. The total capital return value is set at 1.05, while invested capital returns managed to touch -10.60. Equity return is now at value -23.05, with -1.91 for asset returns.

Based on Nabors Industries Ltd (NBR), the company’s capital structure generated 697.13 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 87.46. Total debt to assets is 54.38, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 695.29. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 87.22.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.99, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.59. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.63 and the total asset turnover is 0.52. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.68.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Nabors Industries Ltd (NBR) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.