MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (MSM) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE: MSM) has increased by 0.86 when compared to last closing price of 97.87.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -0.57% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PRNewsWire reported 2023-11-07 that MELVILLE, N.Y. and DAVIDSON, N.C.

Is It Worth Investing in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE: MSM) Right Now?

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE: MSM) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for MSM is 0.97. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for MSM is $108.50, which is $9.79 above the current price. The public float for MSM is 44.70M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.73% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MSM on November 23, 2023 was 432.05K shares.

MSM’s Market Performance

MSM stock saw an increase of -0.57% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 3.45% and a quarterly increase of -2.04%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.51%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.67% for MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (MSM). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.97% for MSM’s stock, with a 5.43% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MSM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MSM stocks, with Loop Capital repeating the rating for MSM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MSM in the upcoming period, according to Loop Capital is $124 based on the research report published on October 09, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MSM Trading at 0.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MSM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.51%, as shares surge +6.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.05% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MSM fell by -0.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $97.11. In addition, MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. saw 20.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MSM starting from Actis-Grande Kristen, who sale 2,886 shares at the price of $98.74 back on Nov 21. After this action, Actis-Grande Kristen now owns 7,312 shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc., valued at $284,964 using the latest closing price.

GERSHWIND ERIK, the President and CEO of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc., sale 13,599 shares at $97.91 during a trade that took place back on Nov 03, which means that GERSHWIND ERIK is holding 1,339,052 shares at $1,331,421 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MSM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.27 for the present operating margin

+40.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. stands at +8.56. The total capital return value is set at 23.22, while invested capital returns managed to touch 18.98. Equity return is now at value 24.26, with 13.02 for asset returns.

Based on MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (MSM), the company’s capital structure generated 35.25 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 26.06. Total debt to assets is 20.49, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 18.27. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 13.51.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.51, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.14 and the total asset turnover is 1.52. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.03.

Conclusion

In conclusion, MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (MSM) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.