Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE: MSI)’s stock price has dropped by -0.15 in relation to previous closing price of 319.99. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 1.72% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-21 that CDW Corporation (CDW), Motorola Solutions, Inc. (MSI), New Jersey Resources Corporation (NJR) and Teck Resources Limited (TECK) recently hiked dividends.

Is It Worth Investing in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE: MSI) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE: MSI) is above average at 32.31x. The 36-month beta value for MSI is also noteworthy at 0.94. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for MSI is $322.01, which is $2.49 above than the current price. The public float for MSI is 165.30M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.54% of that float. The average trading volume of MSI on November 23, 2023 was 637.97K shares.

MSI’s Market Performance

MSI’s stock has seen a 1.72% increase for the week, with a 13.53% rise in the past month and a 15.94% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.20%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.65% for Motorola Solutions Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.63% for MSI’s stock, with a simple moving average of 12.80% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MSI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MSI stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for MSI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MSI in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $330 based on the research report published on October 09, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MSI Trading at 10.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MSI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.20%, as shares surge +13.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.08% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MSI rose by +1.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $301.60. In addition, Motorola Solutions Inc saw 23.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MSI starting from WINKLER JASON J, who sale 6,111 shares at the price of $317.75 back on Nov 17. After this action, WINKLER JASON J now owns 6,732 shares of Motorola Solutions Inc, valued at $1,941,782 using the latest closing price.

NAIK RAJAN, the SVP, Strategy & Ventures of Motorola Solutions Inc, sale 5,416 shares at $308.87 during a trade that took place back on Nov 10, which means that NAIK RAJAN is holding 8,939 shares at $1,672,878 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MSI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.63 for the present operating margin

+43.79 for the gross margin

The net margin for Motorola Solutions Inc stands at +14.96. The total capital return value is set at 27.98, while invested capital returns managed to touch 21.79. Equity return is now at value 3586.84, with 14.15 for asset returns.

Based on Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI), the company’s capital structure generated 5,647.41 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 98.26. Total debt to assets is 51.12, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5,544.83. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 96.48.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.93, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.57 and the total asset turnover is 0.73. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.14.

Conclusion

In summary, Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.