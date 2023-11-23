Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (MTD) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (NYSE: MTD) has dropped by -0.64 compared to previous close of 1085.51. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.04% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-10 that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 10, 2023 8:30 AM ET Company Participants Adam Uhlman – Head of Investor Relations Patrick Kaltenbach – Chief Executive Officer Shawn Vadala – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Daniel Arias – Stifel Joshua Waldman – Cleveland Research Vijay Kumar – Evercore ISI Derik de Bruin – Bank of America Matthew Sykes – Goldman Sachs Patrick Donnelly – Citi Jack Meehan – Nephron Research Rachel Vatnsdal – JPMorgan Catherine Schulte – Baird Operator Thank you for standing by and welcome to the Mettler-Toledo Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. I would now like to welcome Adam Uhlman, Head of Investor Relations, to begin the call.

Is It Worth Investing in Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (NYSE: MTD) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (NYSE: MTD) is 27.49x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for MTD is 1.16. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (MTD) is $1087.09, which is $8.51 above the current market price. The public float for MTD is 21.35M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.75% of that float. On November 23, 2023, MTD’s average trading volume was 175.97K shares.

MTD’s Market Performance

MTD stock saw an increase of 2.04% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 8.75% and a quarterly increase of -7.18%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.13%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.26% for Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (MTD). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.66% for MTD’s stock, with a -16.76% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MTD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MTD stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for MTD by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for MTD in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $1350 based on the research report published on December 19, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

MTD Trading at 1.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MTD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.13%, as shares surge +10.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.29% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MTD rose by +2.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1,025.96. In addition, Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. saw -25.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MTD starting from DIGGELMANN ROLAND D, who purchase 315 shares at the price of $1026.54 back on Nov 13. After this action, DIGGELMANN ROLAND D now owns 405 shares of Mettler-Toledo International, Inc., valued at $323,360 using the latest closing price.

Keller Gerry, the Head of Process Analytics of Mettler-Toledo International, Inc., sale 449 shares at $1400.00 during a trade that took place back on May 23, which means that Keller Gerry is holding 0 shares at $628,600 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MTD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+28.73 for the present operating margin

+57.19 for the gross margin

The net margin for Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. stands at +22.26. The total capital return value is set at 54.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch 45.20. Equity return is now at value 2951.46, with 26.43 for asset returns.

Based on Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (MTD), the company’s capital structure generated 8,593.93 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 98.85. Total debt to assets is 61.01, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 8,048.11. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 92.57.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.54, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.78 and the total asset turnover is 1.15. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.20.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (MTD) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.