MercadoLibre Inc (MELI) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of MercadoLibre Inc (NASDAQ: MELI) has increased by 1.97 when compared to last closing price of 1495.48. Despite this, the company has experienced a 5.72% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-21 that In the stock market, investors are always looking for growth. After all, a growing company means a growing share price.

Is It Worth Investing in MercadoLibre Inc (NASDAQ: MELI) Right Now?

MercadoLibre Inc (NASDAQ: MELI) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 78.56x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.56. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for MercadoLibre Inc (MELI) by analysts is $1677.89, which is $147.63 above the current market price. The public float for MELI is 44.93M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.63% of that float. On November 23, 2023, the average trading volume of MELI was 405.29K shares.

MELI’s Market Performance

MELI stock saw an increase of 5.72% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 24.80% and a quarterly increase of 25.48%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.77%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.36% for MercadoLibre Inc (MELI). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 12.85% for MELI’s stock, with a 21.51% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MELI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MELI stocks, with New Street repeating the rating for MELI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MELI in the upcoming period, according to New Street is $1650 based on the research report published on September 01, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MELI Trading at 17.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MELI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 1.41% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.77%, as shares surge +28.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.13% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MELI rose by +5.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +29.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1,368.08. In addition, MercadoLibre Inc saw 80.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MELI starting from de la Serna Juan Martin, who sale 150 shares at the price of $1250.00 back on Mar 08. After this action, de la Serna Juan Martin now owns 200 shares of MercadoLibre Inc, valued at $187,500 using the latest closing price.

de la Serna Juan Martin, the Executive VP Corporate Affairs of MercadoLibre Inc, sale 150 shares at $1265.00 during a trade that took place back on Mar 07, which means that de la Serna Juan Martin is holding 350 shares at $189,750 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MELI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.01 for the present operating margin

+47.02 for the gross margin

The net margin for MercadoLibre Inc stands at +4.57. The total capital return value is set at 15.54, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.59. Equity return is now at value 45.15, with 7.03 for asset returns.

Based on MercadoLibre Inc (MELI), the company’s capital structure generated 322.77 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 76.35. Total debt to assets is 42.93, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 171.92. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.67.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.74, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.57 and the total asset turnover is 0.88. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.28.

Conclusion

To sum up, MercadoLibre Inc (MELI) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.