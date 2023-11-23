Make Informed Decisions with Nuvei Corporation (NVEI) Stock Updates

The stock of Nuvei Corporation (NVEI) has gone down by -2.74% for the week, with a 24.95% rise in the past month and a 19.74% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.91%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 5.06% for NVEI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 15.83% for NVEI’s stock, with a -30.65% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Nuvei Corporation (NASDAQ: NVEI) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 2.65. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Nuvei Corporation (NVEI) by analysts is $28.30, which is $8.77 above the current market price. The public float for NVEI is 62.78M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.86% of that float. On November 23, 2023, the average trading volume of NVEI was 517.85K shares.

NVEI) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Nuvei Corporation (NASDAQ: NVEI) has jumped by 1.30 compared to previous close of 19.28. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -2.74% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PYMNTS reported 2023-11-17 that Canadian payments processor Nuvei is reportedly set to acquire Australian PayTech company Till Payments for 47 million Australian dollars (about $30.5 million).

Analysts’ Opinion of NVEI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NVEI stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for NVEI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NVEI in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $20 based on the research report published on October 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

NVEI Trading at 21.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NVEI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.91%, as shares surge +39.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.14% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NVEI fell by -2.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -46.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.14. In addition, Nuvei Corporation saw -23.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NVEI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.46 for the present operating margin

+67.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nuvei Corporation stands at +6.73. The total capital return value is set at 3.16, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.27. Equity return is now at value -0.59, with -0.29 for asset returns.

Based on Nuvei Corporation (NVEI), the company’s capital structure generated 25.94 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 20.60. Total debt to assets is 14.49, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 25.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 20.25.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.28, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 15.16 and the total asset turnover is 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.69.

Conclusion

To sum up, Nuvei Corporation (NVEI) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.