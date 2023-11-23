Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (MSGE) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

In the past week, MSGE stock has gone up by 4.18%, with a monthly gain of 0.52% and a quarterly plunge of -2.15%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.40%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.46% for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.52% for MSGE stock, with a simple moving average of -6.21% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE: MSGE) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for MSGE is $40.00, which is $9.08 above the current price. The public float for MSGE is 39.67M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.65% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MSGE on November 23, 2023 was 491.09K shares.

MSGE) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE: MSGE) has increased by 1.88 when compared to last closing price of 30.35. Despite this, the company has experienced a 4.18% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-07 that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE ) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call November 7, 2023 10:00 AM ET Company Participants Ari Danes – Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Treasury Dave Byrnes – Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Peter Supino – Wolfe Research Stephen Laszczyk – Goldman Sachs Brandon Ross – Lightshed Partners Ben Swinburne – Morgan Stanley David Karnovsky – J.P. Morgan Peter Henderson – Bank of America Operator Good morning.

Analysts’ Opinion of MSGE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MSGE stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for MSGE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MSGE in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $41 based on the research report published on August 22, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MSGE Trading at -1.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MSGE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.40%, as shares surge +4.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.59% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MSGE rose by +4.18%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.93. In addition, Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. saw -3.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MSGE starting from Sphere Entertainment Co., who sale 8,221,188 shares at the price of $31.20 back on Sep 22. After this action, Sphere Entertainment Co. now owns 0 shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp., valued at $256,501,066 using the latest closing price.

DOLAN THOMAS CHARLES, the Member of 13(d) Group of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp., purchase 322,580 shares at $31.00 during a trade that took place back on Jun 27, which means that DOLAN THOMAS CHARLES is holding 369,708 shares at $9,999,980 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MSGE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.02 for the present operating margin

+34.19 for the gross margin

The net margin for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. stands at +9.00. The total capital return value is set at 12.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.07.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.67, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.36. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.87 and the total asset turnover is 0.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.55.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (MSGE) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.