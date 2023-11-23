Luokung Technology Corp’s (LKCO) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

In the past week, LKCO stock has gone down by -9.09%, with a monthly gain of 2.94% and a quarterly plunge of -34.58%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.76%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.24% for Luokung Technology Corp The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.34% for LKCO’s stock, with a -57.57% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Luokung Technology Corp (NASDAQ: LKCO) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 0.65. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Luokung Technology Corp (LKCO) by analysts is $54.00, which is $53.3 above the current market price. The public float for LKCO is 15.07M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.37% of that float. On November 23, 2023, the average trading volume of LKCO was 46.59K shares.

LKCO) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Luokung Technology Corp (NASDAQ: LKCO) has decreased by -7.28 when compared to last closing price of 0.75.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -9.09% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Benzinga reported 2022-12-29 that Luokung Technology Corp LKCO shares are trading lower by 7.21% to $0.15 Thursday afternoon, selling off following Wednesday’s strength, after the company announced it launched a “carbon emission and carbon neutrality” data service with more than $70 million in forecasted revenue.

LKCO Trading at -9.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LKCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.76%, as shares sank -0.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -33.96% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LKCO fell by -9.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -87.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7472. In addition, Luokung Technology Corp saw -84.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LKCO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-62.53 for the present operating margin

-0.53 for the gross margin

The net margin for Luokung Technology Corp stands at -56.14. The total capital return value is set at -28.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch -37.31. Equity return is now at value -38.86, with -21.07 for asset returns.

Based on Luokung Technology Corp (LKCO), the company’s capital structure generated 46.32 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 31.66. Total debt to assets is 24.65, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.94. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.47.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.73, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.38. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.57 and the total asset turnover is 0.38. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.47.

Conclusion

To sum up, Luokung Technology Corp (LKCO) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.