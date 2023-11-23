Louisiana-Pacific Corp. (LPX) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Louisiana-Pacific Corp. (NYSE: LPX) is above average at 39.72x. The 36-month beta value for LPX is also noteworthy at 1.72. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for LPX is $70.38, which is $9.15 above than the current price. The public float for LPX is 71.13M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.63% of that float. The average trading volume of LPX on November 23, 2023 was 894.52K shares.

The stock price of Louisiana-Pacific Corp. (NYSE: LPX) has surged by 1.69 when compared to previous closing price of 60.21, but the company has seen a 0.28% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-15 that Louisiana-Pacific’s (LPX) LP SmartSide Trim & Siding and LP Structural Solutions products are to be distributed in BlueLinx’s Seattle and Spokane, WA branches.

LPX’s Market Performance

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. (LPX) has seen a 0.28% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 16.58% gain in the past month and a 1.12% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.23%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.91% for LPX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.26% for LPX’s stock, with a -0.13% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LPX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LPX stocks, with TD Securities repeating the rating for LPX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LPX in the upcoming period, according to TD Securities is $78 based on the research report published on September 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LPX Trading at 9.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LPX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.23%, as shares surge +19.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.97% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LPX rose by +0.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $57.59. In addition, Louisiana-Pacific Corp. saw 3.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LPX starting from Doyle Derek Nelson, who sale 1,500 shares at the price of $58.65 back on Nov 06. After this action, Doyle Derek Nelson now owns 4,356 shares of Louisiana-Pacific Corp., valued at $87,975 using the latest closing price.

Gottung Lizanne C, the Director of Louisiana-Pacific Corp., sale 3,587 shares at $62.52 during a trade that took place back on Dec 15, which means that Gottung Lizanne C is holding 27,470 shares at $224,259 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LPX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+32.04 for the present operating margin

+38.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for Louisiana-Pacific Corp. stands at +23.04. The total capital return value is set at 71.30, while invested capital returns managed to touch 51.55. Equity return is now at value 7.54, with 4.53 for asset returns.

Based on Louisiana-Pacific Corp. (LPX), the company’s capital structure generated 27.56 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 21.61. Total debt to assets is 16.81, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 27.01. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 21.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.66, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 24.24 and the total asset turnover is 1.70. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.54.

Conclusion

In summary, Louisiana-Pacific Corp. (LPX) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.