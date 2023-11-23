LiveRamp Holdings Inc (RAMP) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of LiveRamp Holdings Inc (NYSE: RAMP) has increased by 0.32 when compared to last closing price of 34.01.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.04% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-22 that LiveRamp (RAMP) shares have started gaining and might continue moving higher in the near term, as indicated by solid earnings estimate revisions.

Is It Worth Investing in LiveRamp Holdings Inc (NYSE: RAMP) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for RAMP is 1.12. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for LiveRamp Holdings Inc (RAMP) is $39.78, which is $5.66 above the current market price. The public float for RAMP is 63.61M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.05% of that float. On November 23, 2023, RAMP’s average trading volume was 430.34K shares.

RAMP’s Market Performance

RAMP’s stock has seen a 1.04% increase for the week, with a 20.91% rise in the past month and a 9.57% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.21%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.99% for LiveRamp Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.20% for RAMP’s stock, with a 26.70% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RAMP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RAMP stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for RAMP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RAMP in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $33 based on the research report published on June 21, 2023 of the current year 2023.

RAMP Trading at 14.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RAMP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.21%, as shares surge +21.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.85% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RAMP rose by +1.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.27. In addition, LiveRamp Holdings Inc saw 45.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RAMP starting from Hussain Mohsin, who sale 9,470 shares at the price of $31.11 back on Aug 11. After this action, Hussain Mohsin now owns 116,864 shares of LiveRamp Holdings Inc, valued at $294,612 using the latest closing price.

JENSON WARREN, the PRESIDENT, CFO & EMD-INT’L of LiveRamp Holdings Inc, sale 20,000 shares at $23.37 during a trade that took place back on Mar 07, which means that JENSON WARREN is holding 218,605 shares at $467,400 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RAMP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-13.66 for the present operating margin

+71.49 for the gross margin

The net margin for LiveRamp Holdings Inc stands at -20.80. The total capital return value is set at -7.77, while invested capital returns managed to touch -11.94. Equity return is now at value -6.75, with -5.37 for asset returns.

Based on LiveRamp Holdings Inc (RAMP), the company’s capital structure generated 5.09 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.85. Total debt to assets is 4.02, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.02. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.83.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.86, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.27 and the total asset turnover is 0.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.09.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of LiveRamp Holdings Inc (RAMP) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.