LexinFintech Holdings Ltd ADR (LX) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock price of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: LX) has plunged by -0.49 when compared to previous closing price of 2.05, but the company has seen a 0.99% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-11-13 that SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (“Lexin” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LX), a leading technology-empowered personal financial service enabler in China, today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023, after the U.S. market closes on Wednesday, November 22, 2023.

Is It Worth Investing in LexinFintech Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: LX) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for LexinFintech Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: LX) is above average at 2.08x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.90.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for LexinFintech Holdings Ltd ADR (LX) is $24.77, which is $1.4 above the current market price. The public float for LX is 138.70M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.52% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of LX on November 23, 2023 was 439.51K shares.

LX’s Market Performance

The stock of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd ADR (LX) has seen a 0.99% increase in the past week, with a 5.70% rise in the past month, and a 0.99% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.75%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.88% for LX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.82% for LX’s stock, with a -14.89% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LX stocks, with CLSA repeating the rating for LX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LX in the upcoming period, according to CLSA is $3.45 based on the research report published on March 16, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LX Trading at -0.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.75%, as shares surge +13.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.92% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LX rose by +0.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -38.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.96. In addition, LexinFintech Holdings Ltd ADR saw 7.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for LX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.20 for the present operating margin

+58.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for LexinFintech Holdings Ltd ADR stands at +8.29. The total capital return value is set at 9.43, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.71. Equity return is now at value 14.46, with 5.50 for asset returns.

Based on LexinFintech Holdings Ltd ADR (LX), the company’s capital structure generated 107.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.69. Total debt to assets is 40.64, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 18.35. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.87.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.61, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.92 and the total asset turnover is 0.45.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, LexinFintech Holdings Ltd ADR (LX) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.