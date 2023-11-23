LENSAR Inc (LNSR) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The public float for LNSR is 9.22M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.52% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of LNSR on November 23, 2023 was 8.97K shares.

LNSR) stock’s latest price update

The stock of LENSAR Inc (NASDAQ: LNSR) has increased by 10.18 when compared to last closing price of 2.12.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 10.70% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-11 that LENSAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNSR ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 9, 2023 8:30 AM ET Company Participants Cameron Radinovic – Burns McClellan Nicholas Curtis – CEO Thomas Staab – CFO Conference Call Participants Ryan Zimmerman – BTIG Operator Good morning, and thank you for your participation. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded.

LNSR’s Market Performance

LENSAR Inc (LNSR) has seen a 10.70% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 7.15% gain in the past month and a -30.27% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.53%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.28% for LNSR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.82% for LNSR’s stock, with a -22.67% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LNSR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LNSR stocks, with SVB Leerink repeating the rating for LNSR by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for LNSR in the upcoming period, according to SVB Leerink is $20 based on the research report published on February 24, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

LNSR Trading at -10.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LNSR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.53%, as shares surge +4.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.16% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LNSR rose by +10.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.17. In addition, LENSAR Inc saw -21.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LNSR starting from Winer Gary M, who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $2.12 back on Nov 16. After this action, Winer Gary M now owns 53,045 shares of LENSAR Inc, valued at $2,125 using the latest closing price.

Winer Gary M, the Director of LENSAR Inc, purchase 500 shares at $2.15 during a trade that took place back on Nov 15, which means that Winer Gary M is holding 52,045 shares at $1,075 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LNSR

Equity return is now at value -27.93, with -20.61 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, LENSAR Inc (LNSR) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.