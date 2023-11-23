Larimar Therapeutics Inc (LRMR) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

The average price predicted for Larimar Therapeutics Inc (LRMR) by analysts is $11.71, which is $8.39 above the current market price. The public float for LRMR is 24.98M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.31% of that float. On November 23, 2023, the average trading volume of LRMR was 114.50K shares.

LRMR) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Larimar Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: LRMR) has jumped by 7.79 compared to previous close of 3.08. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 13.31% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-08-31 that BALA CYNWYD, Pa., Aug. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (“Larimar”) (Nasdaq: LRMR), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing treatments for complex rare diseases, today announced that company management will participate in a panel discussion and 1×1 investor meetings at the Citi 18th Annual BioPharma Conference, taking place in Boston, MA from September 5 – 7, 2023.

LRMR’s Market Performance

Larimar Therapeutics Inc (LRMR) has experienced a 13.31% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 16.49% rise in the past month, and a -15.95% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.05%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.88% for LRMR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 15.31% for LRMR’s stock, with a -18.70% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LRMR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LRMR stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for LRMR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LRMR in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $4.50 based on the research report published on November 17, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LRMR Trading at -0.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LRMR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.05%, as shares surge +12.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.10% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LRMR rose by +13.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -43.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.90. In addition, Larimar Therapeutics Inc saw -19.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LRMR starting from Celano Michael, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $3.73 back on May 17. After this action, Celano Michael now owns 112,746 shares of Larimar Therapeutics Inc, valued at $18,632 using the latest closing price.

BEN-MAIMON CAROLE, the President and CEO of Larimar Therapeutics Inc, purchase 5,000 shares at $3.71 during a trade that took place back on May 17, which means that BEN-MAIMON CAROLE is holding 266,829 shares at $18,525 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LRMR

The total capital return value is set at -39.12, while invested capital returns managed to touch -38.11. Equity return is now at value -31.58, with -28.17 for asset returns.

Based on Larimar Therapeutics Inc (LRMR), the company’s capital structure generated 4.88 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.65. Total debt to assets is 4.28, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.33. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.12.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 11.28.

Conclusion

To sum up, Larimar Therapeutics Inc (LRMR) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.