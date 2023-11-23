Kronos Bio Inc (KRON) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

The average price suggested by analysts for KRON is $9.00, which is $7.76 above the current market price. The public float for KRON is 38.69M, and currently, shorts hold a 7.02% of that float. The average trading volume for KRON on November 23, 2023 was 258.04K shares.

Kronos Bio Inc (NASDAQ: KRON)’s stock price has gone rise by 5.98 in comparison to its previous close of 1.17, however, the company has experienced a 36.26% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. PennyStocks reported 2023-11-20 that Whether you’re looking at the “ Magnificent Seven stocks,” or just the next round of penny stocks to watch, news & company events can quickly sway sentiment. This week is a short holiday week with Thursday’s Thanksgiving Holiday and one of the “Magnificent Seven” could become a major catalyst.

KRON’s Market Performance

KRON’s stock has risen by 36.26% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 42.53% and a quarterly drop of -10.14%. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.26% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 12.08% for Kronos Bio Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 37.53% for KRON’s stock, with a -17.77% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KRON

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KRON stocks, with Berenberg repeating the rating for KRON by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for KRON in the upcoming period, according to Berenberg is $12 based on the research report published on September 14, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

KRON Trading at 16.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KRON to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.26%, as shares surge +37.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.59% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KRON rose by +36.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -46.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9187. In addition, Kronos Bio Inc saw -23.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KRON starting from BISCHOFBERGER NORBERT W, who purchase 97,935 shares at the price of $1.08 back on Nov 17. After this action, BISCHOFBERGER NORBERT W now owns 2,540,665 shares of Kronos Bio Inc, valued at $106,162 using the latest closing price.

BISCHOFBERGER NORBERT W, the President & CEO of Kronos Bio Inc, purchase 262,433 shares at $1.00 during a trade that took place back on Nov 16, which means that BISCHOFBERGER NORBERT W is holding 2,442,730 shares at $261,514 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KRON

The total capital return value is set at -41.90, while invested capital returns managed to touch -40.99. Equity return is now at value -53.39, with -42.88 for asset returns.

Based on Kronos Bio Inc (KRON), the company’s capital structure generated 12.72 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 11.28. Total debt to assets is 10.54, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 11.76. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 10.43.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -34.70, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 11.37.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Kronos Bio Inc (KRON) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.