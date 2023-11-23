JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (JELD) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (NYSE: JELD)’s stock price has increased by 1.68 compared to its previous closing price of 15.50. However, the company has seen a 1.35% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-12 that SPLK, JELD and URBN made it to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) growth stocks list on October 12, 2023.

Is It Worth Investing in JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (NYSE: JELD) Right Now?

JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (NYSE: JELD) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for JELD is at 2.39. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for JELD is $16.46, which is $0.55 above the current market price. The public float for JELD is 83.00M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.79% of that float. The average trading volume for JELD on November 23, 2023 was 565.83K shares.

JELD’s Market Performance

JELD stock saw an increase of 1.35% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 37.04% and a quarterly increase of 6.41%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.72%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.79% for JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (JELD). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 17.07% for JELD stock, with a simple moving average of 11.89% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of JELD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JELD stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for JELD by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for JELD in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $9.50 based on the research report published on December 20, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

JELD Trading at 20.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JELD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.72%, as shares surge +42.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.63% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JELD rose by +1.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.70. In addition, JELD-WEN Holding Inc. saw 63.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JELD starting from Craven Timothy, who sale 3,852 shares at the price of $14.52 back on May 17. After this action, Craven Timothy now owns 44,038 shares of JELD-WEN Holding Inc., valued at $55,927 using the latest closing price.

Krause John, the SVP & GM, NA of JELD-WEN Holding Inc., sale 3,844 shares at $14.15 during a trade that took place back on May 15, which means that Krause John is holding 93,231 shares at $54,412 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JELD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.11 for the present operating margin

+18.30 for the gross margin

The net margin for JELD-WEN Holding Inc. stands at +0.89. The total capital return value is set at 5.89, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.74. Equity return is now at value 12.06, with 2.66 for asset returns.

Based on JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (JELD), the company’s capital structure generated 266.18 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 72.69. Total debt to assets is 55.01, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 255.55. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 69.79.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.64, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.76. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.74 and the total asset turnover is 1.42. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.16.

Conclusion

In conclusion, JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (JELD) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bearish, with some giving it a “sell” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.