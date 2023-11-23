Jamf Holding Corp (JAMF) Stock: A Closer Look at the Moving Averages

The stock of Jamf Holding Corp (JAMF) has seen a -2.31% decrease in the past week, with a 5.10% gain in the past month, and a 0.18% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.49%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.83% for JAMF. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.28% for JAMF stock, with a simple moving average of -10.62% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Jamf Holding Corp (NASDAQ: JAMF) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for JAMF is 0.50. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for JAMF is $23.00, which is $6.5 above the current price. The public float for JAMF is 47.45M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.14% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of JAMF on November 23, 2023 was 362.42K shares.

JAMF) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Jamf Holding Corp (NASDAQ: JAMF) has plunged by -0.42 when compared to previous closing price of 16.57, but the company has seen a -2.31% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-22 that The mean of analysts’ price targets for Jamf Holding (JAMF) points to a 41.8% upside in the stock. While this highly sought-after metric has not proven reasonably effective, strong agreement among analysts in raising earnings estimates does indicate an upside in the stock.

Analysts’ Opinion of JAMF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JAMF stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for JAMF by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for JAMF in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $28 based on the research report published on October 18, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

JAMF Trading at -0.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JAMF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.49%, as shares surge +8.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.18% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JAMF fell by -2.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.36. In addition, Jamf Holding Corp saw -22.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JAMF starting from LAM LINH, who sale 4,367 shares at the price of $15.42 back on Oct 19. After this action, LAM LINH now owns 156,136 shares of Jamf Holding Corp, valued at $67,339 using the latest closing price.

LAM LINH, the CIO of Jamf Holding Corp, sale 3,333 shares at $15.60 during a trade that took place back on Oct 18, which means that LAM LINH is holding 160,503 shares at $51,995 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JAMF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-27.87 for the present operating margin

+64.65 for the gross margin

The net margin for Jamf Holding Corp stands at -29.51. The total capital return value is set at -12.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch -12.80. Equity return is now at value -16.76, with -7.54 for asset returns.

Based on Jamf Holding Corp (JAMF), the company’s capital structure generated 56.03 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.91. Total debt to assets is 25.69, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 55.09. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 35.31.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.17, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.60 and the total asset turnover is 0.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.92.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Jamf Holding Corp (JAMF) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.