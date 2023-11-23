ITT Inc (ITT) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

ITT Inc (NYSE: ITT)’s stock price has increased by 0.96 compared to its previous closing price of 107.77. However, the company has seen a 1.25% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-13 that ITT (ITT) possesses solid growth attributes, which could help it handily outperform the market.

Is It Worth Investing in ITT Inc (NYSE: ITT) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for ITT Inc (NYSE: ITT) is 20.75x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ITT is 1.42. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for ITT Inc (ITT) is $118.50, which is $9.7 above the current market price. The public float for ITT is 81.56M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.13% of that float. On November 23, 2023, ITT’s average trading volume was 426.23K shares.

ITT’s Market Performance

ITT’s stock has seen a 1.25% increase for the week, with a 15.49% rise in the past month and a 12.13% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.61%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.84% for ITT Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.10% for ITT’s stock, with a 18.24% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ITT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ITT stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for ITT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ITT in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $125 based on the research report published on November 16, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ITT Trading at 10.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ITT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.61%, as shares surge +17.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.75% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ITT rose by +1.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $101.46. In addition, ITT Inc saw 34.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ITT starting from DEFOSSET DON, who sale 9,996 shares at the price of $101.25 back on Nov 06. After this action, DEFOSSET DON now owns 20,694 shares of ITT Inc, valued at $1,012,151 using the latest closing price.

Lembesis Maurine C., the SVP, Chief HR Officer of ITT Inc, sale 4,000 shares at $101.44 during a trade that took place back on Aug 04, which means that Lembesis Maurine C. is holding 17,146 shares at $405,744 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ITT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.74 for the present operating margin

+30.87 for the gross margin

The net margin for ITT Inc stands at +12.33. The total capital return value is set at 16.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.96. Equity return is now at value 19.44, with 11.59 for asset returns.

Based on ITT Inc (ITT), the company’s capital structure generated 23.87 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 19.27. Total debt to assets is 14.19, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.96. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.39.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.73, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.85 and the total asset turnover is 0.81. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.55.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of ITT Inc (ITT) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.