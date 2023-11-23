Itron Inc. (ITRI) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of Itron Inc. (ITRI) has seen a 0.39% increase in the past week, with a 15.61% gain in the past month, and a -0.30% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.99%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.76% for ITRI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.36% for ITRI’s stock, with a 5.81% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Itron Inc. (NASDAQ: ITRI) Right Now?

Itron Inc. (NASDAQ: ITRI) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.65x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ITRI is 1.35. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for ITRI is $78.25, which is $11.8 above the current price. The public float for ITRI is 45.11M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.89% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ITRI on November 23, 2023 was 334.79K shares.

ITRI) stock’s latest price update

Itron Inc. (NASDAQ: ITRI)’s stock price has increased by 2.20 compared to its previous closing price of 65.02. However, the company has seen a 0.39% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-20 that The P/B ratio helps to identify low-priced stocks that have high growth prospects. Itron (ITRI), PVH Corp. (PVH), Centene (CNC) and Park Hotels & Resorts (PK) are some such stocks.

Analysts’ Opinion of ITRI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ITRI stocks, with Seaport Research Partners repeating the rating for ITRI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ITRI in the upcoming period, according to Seaport Research Partners is $80 based on the research report published on September 22, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ITRI Trading at 9.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ITRI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.99%, as shares surge +15.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.17% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ITRI rose by +0.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $62.92. In addition, Itron Inc. saw 31.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ITRI starting from Marcolini John F., who sale 299 shares at the price of $63.10 back on Sep 12. After this action, Marcolini John F. now owns 9,092 shares of Itron Inc., valued at $18,867 using the latest closing price.

Marcolini John F., the SVP, Networked Solutions of Itron Inc., sale 171 shares at $63.60 during a trade that took place back on Sep 11, which means that Marcolini John F. is holding 9,391 shares at $10,875 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ITRI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.17 for the present operating margin

+27.65 for the gross margin

The net margin for Itron Inc. stands at -0.54. The total capital return value is set at 1.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.59. Equity return is now at value 6.41, with 3.10 for asset returns.

Based on Itron Inc. (ITRI), the company’s capital structure generated 43.89 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 30.50. Total debt to assets is 21.57, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 42.53. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.55.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.58, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.20 and the total asset turnover is 0.75. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.66.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Itron Inc. (ITRI) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.