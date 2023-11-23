International Seaways Inc (INSW) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of International Seaways Inc (NYSE: INSW) has increased by 1.79 when compared to last closing price of 45.87. Despite this, the company has experienced a -0.53% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Finbold reported 2023-11-22 that The STOCK Act, signed into law in 2012, emerged as a response to growing concerns about insider trading within the United States Congress. Its primary purpose is to enhance transparency and accountability among lawmakers by prohibiting the use of non-public information for personal financial gain.

Is It Worth Investing in International Seaways Inc (NYSE: INSW) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for International Seaways Inc (NYSE: INSW) is above average at 3.60x. The 36-month beta value for INSW is also noteworthy at 0.07. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for INSW is $61.46, which is $14.77 above than the current price. The public float for INSW is 33.34M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.75% of that float. The average trading volume of INSW on November 23, 2023 was 547.63K shares.

INSW’s Market Performance

INSW stock saw an increase of -0.53% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 0.04% and a quarterly increase of 6.30%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.63%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.23% for International Seaways Inc (INSW). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.45% for INSW’s stock, with a 15.52% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of INSW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for INSW stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for INSW by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for INSW in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $40 based on the research report published on October 11, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

INSW Trading at 2.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INSW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.63%, as shares sank -2.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.48% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INSW fell by -0.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $47.81. In addition, International Seaways Inc saw 41.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at INSW starting from Small James D III, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $47.95 back on Nov 15. After this action, Small James D III now owns 43,717 shares of International Seaways Inc, valued at $479,541 using the latest closing price.

Small James D III, the CAO,SVP,Sec. & General Counsel of International Seaways Inc, sale 500 shares at $47.97 during a trade that took place back on Nov 15, which means that Small James D III is holding 43,217 shares at $23,985 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for INSW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+49.01 for the present operating margin

+54.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for International Seaways Inc stands at +44.82. The total capital return value is set at 17.46, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.38. Equity return is now at value 43.15, with 25.60 for asset returns.

Based on International Seaways Inc (INSW), the company’s capital structure generated 72.23 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.94. Total debt to assets is 41.09, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 58.36. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.58, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.41. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.17 and the total asset turnover is 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.50.

Conclusion

In summary, International Seaways Inc (INSW) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.