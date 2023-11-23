Integral Ad Science Holding Corp (IAS) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp (NASDAQ: IAS) has increased by 1.07 when compared to last closing price of 14.05.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.38% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-04 that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 2, 2023 5:00 PM ET Corporate Participants Jonathan Schaffer – SVP of Investor Relations Lisa Utzschneider – Chief Executive Officer Tania Secor – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Mark Kelley – Stifel Andrew Marok – Raymond James Raimo Lenschow – Barclays James Heaney – Jefferies Brian Fitzgerald – Wells Fargo Jason Helfstein – Oppenheimer Ian Morel -Evercore Youssef Squali – Truist Justin Patterson – KeyBanc Cal Bartyzal – Craig-Hallum Matt Farrell – Piper Stanley Mark Zgutowicz – The Benchmark Company Tim Nollen – Macquarie Operator Thank you for standing by, and welcome to IAS Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode.

Is It Worth Investing in Integral Ad Science Holding Corp (NASDAQ: IAS) Right Now?

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp (NASDAQ: IAS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 264.93x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for IAS is at 1.78. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for IAS is $20.65, which is $6.45 above the current market price. The public float for IAS is 54.50M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.10% of that float. The average trading volume for IAS on November 23, 2023 was 769.30K shares.

IAS’s Market Performance

The stock of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp (IAS) has seen a 2.38% increase in the past week, with a 16.68% rise in the past month, and a 2.53% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.87%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.71% for IAS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.46% for IAS’s stock, with a -3.47% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IAS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IAS stocks, with Macquarie repeating the rating for IAS by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for IAS in the upcoming period, according to Macquarie is $16 based on the research report published on September 27, 2023 of the current year 2023.

IAS Trading at 14.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IAS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.87%, as shares surge +24.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.15% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IAS rose by +2.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +28.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.11. In addition, Integral Ad Science Holding Corp saw 61.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IAS starting from Utzschneider Lisa, who sale 8,428 shares at the price of $13.81 back on Nov 07. After this action, Utzschneider Lisa now owns 125,929 shares of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp, valued at $116,391 using the latest closing price.

Utzschneider Lisa, the Chief Executive Officer of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp, sale 21,705 shares at $14.67 during a trade that took place back on Aug 07, which means that Utzschneider Lisa is holding 107,129 shares at $318,412 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IAS

Equity return is now at value 1.04, with 0.74 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Integral Ad Science Holding Corp (IAS) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.