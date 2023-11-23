Inogen Inc (INGN) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for INGN is 1.09. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for INGN is $6.50, which is $0.71 above the current price. The public float for INGN is 22.74M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.47% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of INGN on November 23, 2023 was 269.57K shares.

INGN) stock’s latest price update

Inogen Inc (NASDAQ: INGN)'s stock price has plunge by -0.52relation to previous closing price of 5.82.

INGN’s Market Performance

INGN’s stock has fallen by 0.00% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 27.25% and a quarterly drop of -7.36%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.28% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.24% for Inogen Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 13.57% for INGN stock, with a simple moving average of -42.11% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of INGN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for INGN stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for INGN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for INGN in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $8 based on the research report published on August 08, 2023 of the current year 2023.

INGN Trading at 14.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INGN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -77.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.28%, as shares surge +28.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading unchanged at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INGN remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -76.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.16. In addition, Inogen Inc saw -70.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for INGN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4.52 for the present operating margin

+43.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for Inogen Inc stands at -22.21. The total capital return value is set at -4.76, while invested capital returns managed to touch -23.58. Equity return is now at value -45.58, with -32.59 for asset returns.

Based on Inogen Inc (INGN), the company’s capital structure generated 7.83 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.26. Total debt to assets is 5.75, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6.65. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.16.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.09, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.37 and the total asset turnover is 0.84. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.66.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Inogen Inc (INGN) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.