Imperial Petroleum Inc (IMPP) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Imperial Petroleum Inc (NASDAQ: IMPP)’s stock price has plunge by 5.37relation to previous closing price of 1.49. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 2.61% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-10-20 that ATHENS, Greece, Oct. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Imperial Petroleum Inc. is a ship-owning company providing petroleum product and crude oil and drybulk seaborne transportation services, announced today that it will release its third quarter and nine months financial results for the period ended September 30, 2023 before the market opens in New York on October 25, 2023.

Is It Worth Investing in Imperial Petroleum Inc (NASDAQ: IMPP) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Imperial Petroleum Inc (NASDAQ: IMPP) is above average at 0.04x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.77.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for IMPP is 7.53M, and currently, short sellers hold a 27.90% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of IMPP on November 23, 2023 was 752.05K shares.

IMPP’s Market Performance

IMPP stock saw a decrease of 2.61% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -1.87% and a quarterly a decrease of 21.71%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.77%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.76% for Imperial Petroleum Inc (IMPP). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.70% for IMPP’s stock, with a -39.15% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

IMPP Trading at -2.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IMPP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -72.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.77%, as shares sank -1.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.16% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IMPP rose by +2.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -57.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.6125. In addition, Imperial Petroleum Inc saw -56.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for IMPP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+30.74 for the present operating margin

+33.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for Imperial Petroleum Inc stands at +30.42. The total capital return value is set at 12.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.80. Equity return is now at value 25.27, with 22.32 for asset returns.

Based on Imperial Petroleum Inc (IMPP), the company’s capital structure generated 24.84 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 19.90. Total debt to assets is 19.13, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 21.23. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 17.00.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.13, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -3.70. The receivables turnover for the company is 19.80 and the total asset turnover is 0.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.48.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Imperial Petroleum Inc (IMPP) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.