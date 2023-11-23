Immatics N.V (IMTX) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Immatics N.V (NASDAQ: IMTX)’s stock price has increased by 1.99 compared to its previous closing price of 8.03. However, the company has seen a -8.29% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-06 that Immatics (IMTX) saw its shares surge in the last session with trading volume being higher than average. The latest trend in earnings estimate revisions may not translate into further price increase in the near term.

Is It Worth Investing in Immatics N.V (NASDAQ: IMTX) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for IMTX is 0.57. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Immatics N.V (IMTX) is $18.05, which is $11.17 above the current market price. The public float for IMTX is 50.84M and currently, short sellers hold a 11.93% of that float. On November 23, 2023, IMTX’s average trading volume was 466.06K shares.

IMTX’s Market Performance

IMTX’s stock has seen a -8.29% decrease for the week, with a 1.99% rise in the past month and a -33.03% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.60%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.56% for Immatics N.V The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.70% for IMTX’s stock, with a -16.85% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

IMTX Trading at -15.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IMTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.60%, as shares surge +0.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -31.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IMTX fell by -8.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.69. In addition, Immatics N.V saw -5.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for IMTX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.32 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Immatics N.V stands at +21.71. The total capital return value is set at 18.99, while invested capital returns managed to touch 28.55.

Based on Immatics N.V (IMTX), the company’s capital structure generated 14.77 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 12.87. Total debt to assets is 7.72, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.82. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.07.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.61, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 68.42 and the total asset turnover is 0.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.54.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Immatics N.V (IMTX) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.