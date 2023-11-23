Hope Bancorp Inc (HOPE) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

The stock of Hope Bancorp Inc (HOPE) has seen a -3.05% decrease in the past week, with a 18.13% gain in the past month, and a 3.14% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.05%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.90% for HOPE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.39% for HOPE stock, with a simple moving average of 1.92% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ: HOPE) Right Now?

Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ: HOPE) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 7.44x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.21. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted for Hope Bancorp Inc (HOPE) by analysts is $9.70, which is -$0.14 below the current market price. The public float for HOPE is 113.87M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.26% of that float. On November 23, 2023, the average trading volume of HOPE was 725.27K shares.

HOPE) stock’s latest price update

Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ: HOPE) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.51 in relation to its previous close of 9.79. However, the company has experienced a -3.05% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-23 that Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call October 23, 2023 12:30 PM ET Company Participants Angie Yang – Director, IR Kevin Kim – Chairman, President & CEO Julianna Balicka – EVP & CFO Peter Koh – SEVP & COO Conference Call Participants Christopher McGratty – KBW Matthew Clark – Piper Sandler Gary Tenner – D.A. Davidson David Chiaverini – Wedbush Securities Operator Good day, and welcome to the Hope Bancorp’s 2023 Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call.

Analysts’ Opinion of HOPE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HOPE stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for HOPE by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for HOPE in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $16 based on the research report published on May 18, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

HOPE Trading at 8.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HOPE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.05%, as shares surge +18.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.66% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HOPE fell by -3.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.41. In addition, Hope Bancorp Inc saw -23.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HOPE starting from Stenger Thomas, who sale 3,000 shares at the price of $9.34 back on Sep 08. After this action, Stenger Thomas now owns 32,200 shares of Hope Bancorp Inc, valued at $28,020 using the latest closing price.

Stenger Thomas, the SEVP, Chief Risk Officer of Hope Bancorp Inc, sale 3,418 shares at $9.20 during a trade that took place back on Jun 06, which means that Stenger Thomas is holding 35,200 shares at $31,432 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HOPE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+40.37 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Hope Bancorp Inc stands at +28.91. The total capital return value is set at 10.09, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.01. Equity return is now at value 7.93, with 0.81 for asset returns.

Based on Hope Bancorp Inc (HOPE), the company’s capital structure generated 61.79 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 38.19. Total debt to assets is 6.51, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 18.21. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 11.26.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.10, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.03.

Conclusion

To sum up, Hope Bancorp Inc (HOPE) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.