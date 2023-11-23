Harrow Inc (HROW) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Harrow Inc (NASDAQ: HROW) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.33 in relation to its previous close of 9.22. However, the company has experienced a 13.46% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-14 that AKZOY, GTX and HROW have been added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List on November 14, 2023.

Is It Worth Investing in Harrow Inc (NASDAQ: HROW) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for HROW is 0.30. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for HROW is $28.13, which is $18.94 above the current price. The public float for HROW is 31.90M and currently, short sellers hold a 19.63% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HROW on November 23, 2023 was 674.59K shares.

HROW’s Market Performance

The stock of Harrow Inc (HROW) has seen a 13.46% increase in the past week, with a -35.91% drop in the past month, and a -43.52% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.01%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.09% for HROW. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -23.98% for HROW stock, with a simple moving average of -49.72% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HROW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HROW stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for HROW by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HROW in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $17 based on the research report published on September 08, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

HROW Trading at -32.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HROW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.01%, as shares sank -34.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -41.05% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HROW rose by +13.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -52.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.85. In addition, Harrow Inc saw -37.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HROW starting from BAUM MARK L, who purchase 7,500 shares at the price of $8.11 back on Nov 16. After this action, BAUM MARK L now owns 2,022,961 shares of Harrow Inc, valued at $60,825 using the latest closing price.

Opaleye Management Inc., the 10% Owner of Harrow Inc, purchase 25,000 shares at $8.03 during a trade that took place back on Nov 15, which means that Opaleye Management Inc. is holding 3,645,000 shares at $200,735 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HROW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.05 for the present operating margin

+71.35 for the gross margin

The net margin for Harrow Inc stands at -15.90. The total capital return value is set at 1.59, while invested capital returns managed to touch -12.35. Equity return is now at value -36.92, with -7.38 for asset returns.

Based on Harrow Inc (HROW), the company’s capital structure generated 406.70 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 80.26. Total debt to assets is 71.31, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 404.08. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 79.75.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.93, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.27. The receivables turnover for the company is 16.25 and the total asset turnover is 0.69. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.35.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Harrow Inc (HROW) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.