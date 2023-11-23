Grindr Inc (GRND) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Grindr Inc (NYSE: GRND) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.88 compared to its previous closing price of 6.82. However, the company has seen a fall of -0.29% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Proactive Investors reported 2023-11-13 that Grindr Inc (NYSE:GRND) shares moved higher in afterhours trade the company reported a jump in revenue and a narrowing loss for the third quarter and raised its 2023 outlook. Grindr, best known for its dating app of the same name which serves the LGBTQ community, reported a 39% year-over-year increase in revenue to $70.3 million.

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for GRND is 0.15. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for GRND is 5.78M and currently, short sellers hold a 33.57% of that float. On November 23, 2023, GRND’s average trading volume was 437.17K shares.

GRND’s Market Performance

GRND’s stock has seen a -0.29% decrease for the week, with a 13.80% rise in the past month and a 26.59% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.55%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.00% for Grindr Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 9.98% for GRND’s stock, with a simple moving average of 13.49% for the last 200 days.

GRND Trading at 13.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GRND to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -73.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.55%, as shares surge +15.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.15% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GRND fell by -0.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.19. In addition, Grindr Inc saw 45.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GRND starting from Zage George Raymond III, who sale 663,480 shares at the price of $0.63 back on Sep 15. After this action, Zage George Raymond III now owns 72,278,806 shares of Grindr Inc, valued at $417,992 using the latest closing price.

Zage George Raymond III, the Director of Grindr Inc, purchase 35,000 shares at $5.21 during a trade that took place back on Sep 05, which means that Zage George Raymond III is holding 5,560,000 shares at $182,350 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GRND

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.90 for the present operating margin

+54.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for Grindr Inc stands at +0.44. The total capital return value is set at 6.88, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.29. Equity return is now at value -4.41, with -1.57 for asset returns.

Based on Grindr Inc (GRND), the company’s capital structure generated 9,016.19 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 98.90. Total debt to assets is 82.10, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 8,443.58. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 92.62.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.40, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.33. The receivables turnover for the company is 17.38 and the total asset turnover is 0.53. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.64.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Grindr Inc (GRND) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.