Green Dot Corp. (GDOT) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for Green Dot Corp. (NYSE: GDOT) is 12.00x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for GDOT is 0.93. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Green Dot Corp. (GDOT) is $13.11, which is $4.75 above the current market price. The public float for GDOT is 49.37M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.92% of that float. On November 23, 2023, GDOT’s average trading volume was 541.15K shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

GDOT) stock’s latest price update

Green Dot Corp. (NYSE: GDOT)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.97 in comparison to its previous close of 8.28, however, the company has experienced a 0.97% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Benzinga reported 2023-11-16 that The most oversold stocks in the financial sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies.

GDOT’s Market Performance

GDOT’s stock has risen by 0.97% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -30.79% and a quarterly drop of -44.12%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.24% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.94% for Green Dot Corp. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -17.54% for GDOT’s stock, with a simple moving average of -48.03% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GDOT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GDOT stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for GDOT by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for GDOT in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $14 based on the research report published on November 10, 2023 of the current year 2023.

GDOT Trading at -30.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GDOT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.24%, as shares sank -26.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -37.57% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GDOT rose by +0.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -55.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.99. In addition, Green Dot Corp. saw -47.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GDOT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.83 for the present operating margin

+44.40 for the gross margin

The net margin for Green Dot Corp. stands at +4.42. The total capital return value is set at 10.35, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.74. Equity return is now at value 4.60, with 0.77 for asset returns.

Based on Green Dot Corp. (GDOT), the company’s capital structure generated 5.60 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.30. Total debt to assets is 0.91, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.88.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.23, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.57. The receivables turnover for the company is 18.56 and the total asset turnover is 0.30. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.37.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Green Dot Corp. (GDOT) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.