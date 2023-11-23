Granite Ridge Resources Inc (GRNT) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Granite Ridge Resources Inc (NYSE: GRNT) has plunged by -1.12 when compared to previous closing price of 6.26, but the company has seen a 2.31% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-12 that Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 10, 2023 11:00 AM ET Company Participants Wes Harris – IR Representative Luke Brandenberg – Chief Executive Officer Tyler Farquharson – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Michael Ciello – Stephens Inc. John Abbott – Bank of America Jeff Robertson – Water Tower Research Operator Good morning. My name is Rob and I will be your conference operator today.

Is It Worth Investing in Granite Ridge Resources Inc (NYSE: GRNT) Right Now?

Granite Ridge Resources Inc (NYSE: GRNT) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 4.37x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.17. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Granite Ridge Resources Inc (GRNT) is $8.67, which is $2.48 above the current market price. The public float for GRNT is 55.70M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.56% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GRNT on November 23, 2023 was 617.15K shares.

GRNT’s Market Performance

GRNT’s stock has seen a 2.31% increase for the week, with a 1.64% rise in the past month and a -21.65% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.71%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.29% for Granite Ridge Resources Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.98% for GRNT stock, with a simple moving average of -2.15% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GRNT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GRNT stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for GRNT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GRNT in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $9 based on the research report published on November 07, 2023 of the current year 2023.

GRNT Trading at 1.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GRNT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.71%, as shares sank -0.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.73% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GRNT rose by +2.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.13. In addition, Granite Ridge Resources Inc saw -31.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GRNT starting from MCCARTNEY JOHN, who purchase 500 shares at the price of $6.25 back on Nov 20. After this action, MCCARTNEY JOHN now owns 26,064 shares of Granite Ridge Resources Inc, valued at $3,125 using the latest closing price.

MCCARTNEY JOHN, the Director of Granite Ridge Resources Inc, purchase 500 shares at $6.23 during a trade that took place back on Nov 17, which means that MCCARTNEY JOHN is holding 25,564 shares at $3,115 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GRNT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+60.74 for the present operating margin

+63.60 for the gross margin

The net margin for Granite Ridge Resources Inc stands at +52.74. The total capital return value is set at 58.76, while invested capital returns managed to touch 51.02. Equity return is now at value 35.17, with 26.73 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 13.76 and the total asset turnover is 0.82. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.28.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Granite Ridge Resources Inc (GRNT) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.