Graco Inc. (GGG) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

In the past week, GGG stock has gone up by 1.42%, with a monthly gain of 14.15% and a quarterly surge of 6.06%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.07%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.72% for Graco Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.08% for GGG’s stock, with a 5.99% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Graco Inc. (NYSE: GGG) Right Now?

Graco Inc. (NYSE: GGG) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.78. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Graco Inc. (GGG) is $83.86, which is $3.12 above the current market price. The public float for GGG is 167.16M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.03% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GGG on November 23, 2023 was 676.70K shares.

GGG stock's latest price update

Graco Inc. (NYSE: GGG)’s stock price has increased by 0.21 compared to its previous closing price of 80.57. However, the company has seen a 1.42% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-21 that Graco Inc. (GGG) possesses solid growth attributes, which could help it handily outperform the market.

Analysts’ Opinion of GGG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GGG stocks, with Exane BNP Paribas repeating the rating for GGG by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for GGG in the upcoming period, according to Exane BNP Paribas is $73 based on the research report published on October 05, 2023 of the current year 2023.

GGG Trading at 7.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GGG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.07%, as shares surge +15.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.44% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GGG rose by +1.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $77.38. In addition, Graco Inc. saw 20.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GGG starting from Schoenrock Kathryn L, who sale 392 shares at the price of $80.79 back on Nov 21. After this action, Schoenrock Kathryn L now owns 5,059 shares of Graco Inc., valued at $31,669 using the latest closing price.

Chambers Caroline M, the President, EMEA of Graco Inc., sale 12,992 shares at $80.59 during a trade that took place back on Nov 20, which means that Chambers Caroline M is holding 56,409 shares at $1,046,976 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GGG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+26.72 for the present operating margin

+49.33 for the gross margin

The net margin for Graco Inc. stands at +21.49. The total capital return value is set at 29.21, while invested capital returns managed to touch 24.48. Equity return is now at value 26.29, with 20.45 for asset returns.

Based on Graco Inc. (GGG), the company’s capital structure generated 6.81 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.37. Total debt to assets is 5.19, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.17. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.84.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.13, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.39 and the total asset turnover is 0.88. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.01.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Graco Inc. (GGG) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.