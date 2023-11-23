Gold Resource Corp (GORO) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Gold Resource Corp (GORO) is $1.50, which is $1.2 above the current market price. The public float for GORO is 88.09M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.15% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of GORO on November 23, 2023 was 419.78K shares.

GORO) stock’s latest price update

Gold Resource Corp (AMEX: GORO) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -2.61 compared to its previous closing price of 0.31. However, the company has seen a gain of 12.03% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-07 that Gold Resource Corporation (NYSE:GORO ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 7, 2023 12:00 PM ET Company Participants Chet Holyoak – CFO Allen Palmiere – President, CEO and Director Alberto Reyes – COO Conference Call Participants Jake Sekelsky – Alliance Global Partners Heiko Ihle – H.C. Wainwright Operator Good morning, and welcome to the Gold Resource Corporation Third Quarter 2023 Financial and Operating Results Conference Call.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

GORO’s Market Performance

GORO’s stock has risen by 12.03% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -27.82% and a quarterly drop of -35.19%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.98% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.99% for Gold Resource Corp The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -11.96% for GORO’s stock, with a simple moving average of -57.29% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GORO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GORO stocks, with Alliance Global Partners repeating the rating for GORO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GORO in the upcoming period, according to Alliance Global Partners is $4.25 based on the research report published on July 21, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

GORO Trading at -23.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GORO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.98%, as shares sank -26.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -35.17% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GORO rose by +12.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -82.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3372. In addition, Gold Resource Corp saw -80.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GORO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.08 for the present operating margin

+12.27 for the gross margin

The net margin for Gold Resource Corp stands at -4.54. The total capital return value is set at 4.43, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.97. Equity return is now at value -15.10, with -8.35 for asset returns.

Based on Gold Resource Corp (GORO), the company’s capital structure generated 38.89 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 28.00. Total debt to assets is 20.22, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 38.89. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 28.00.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.44, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 15.07 and the total asset turnover is 0.62. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.87.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Gold Resource Corp (GORO) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.