Gamer Pakistan Inc. (GPAK) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of Gamer Pakistan Inc. (NASDAQ: GPAK) has decreased by -7.46 when compared to last closing price of 0.67. Despite this, the company has experienced a 1.97% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-10-30 that HENDERSON, Nev., Oct. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Gamer Pakistan Inc. (NASDAQ: GPAK), an early-stage technology and esports company focused on game development and in-game AI community engagement, and organizing esports events in Pakistan, today announced it will host a business update conference call on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 11:00 a.m.

Is It Worth Investing in Gamer Pakistan Inc. (NASDAQ: GPAK) Right Now?

The public float for GPAK is 19.07M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.98% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GPAK on November 23, 2023 was 457.84K shares.

GPAK’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week is 24.35%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 18.17% for GPAK. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.58% for GPAK’s stock, with a -33.41% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

GPAK Trading at -33.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GPAK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -85.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 18.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 24.35%, as shares sank -32.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GPAK rose by +1.97%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6595. In addition, Gamer Pakistan Inc. saw -72.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Gamer Pakistan Inc. (GPAK) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.